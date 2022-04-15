In Coast You Missed It 4/15/22

By Tim Binnall

Alien abductions and blood type, the RFK assassination, and family-centered home funerals were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a massive menagerie of taxidermied animals discovered in Spain, research suggesting the ivory-billed woodpecker may not be extinct, and an alleged mermaid said to have washed ashore in Africa. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

When Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in June of 1968, several individuals were also wounded during the horrific melee. On Thursday night's program , one of those unfortunate victims, his aide Paul Schrade, shared his first-hand recollections from that harrowing evening and offered his thoughts on the possibility that Sirhan Sirhan did not act alone. Explaining that when the shooting erupted, he was in the kitchen pantry of the Ambassador Hotel and was struck in the head by a bullet, though didn't realize it at the time, and fell unconscious. As for the possibility of a second shooter, Schrade indicated that he is convinced that is the case and that the LAPD purposely covered up this conspiracy.

Bird buffs and fans of hard-to-find creatures were understandably disheartened last year when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially declared the famed ivory-billed woodpecker to be extinct. However, this past week saw the publication of new research that cast doubt on that dire assessment as a team of conservationists claim to have captured evidence which suggests that the legendary creature may still exist. Working in a remote part of the Louisianan wilderness, the group used trail cameras, drones, and on-site expeditions to document what they believe are multiple sightings of the elusive woodpecker.

Could the alien abduction phenomenon be connected to an individual's blood type? Researcher Joe Montaldo detailed his work investigating that intriguing scenario on Tuesday night's program . He asserted that the majority of alien abductees possess Rh-negative blood, which is only present in a mere 15% of the human population. Intriguingly, he also noted that Rh-negative only appeared in humans around 35,000 to 40,000 years ago and that scientists are uncertain as to how it originated. During his appearance, Montaldo also discussed what he believes are the key differences between the two alien species known as the Greys and Reptilians.

A particularly bizarre piece of footage popped up on our radar this past week by way of a viral video purportedly showing a still-living mermaid that had washed ashore in Africa. Like so many strange and unusual cases, the circumstances surrounding the incident were murky at best with some asserting that it occurred in South Africa and others claiming it took place in Kenya. Be that as it may, the incredibly surreal footage captured the imagination of people online as it shows what appears to be a creature sporting a body that is a half human child and half fish while bewildered onlookers examine the oddity, which we hope was some kind of clever hoax, since no one made any effort to actually save the mermaid from the perilous predicament.

The practice of family-centered home funerals was explored on Sunday night's program as death educator Jerrigrace Lyons discussed the increasingly popular alternative form of end-of-life arrangement. As opposed to the more common method in America, which includes the embalming process, costly caskets, and services organized by professionals, she observed, at-home options can be more environmentally friendly, personalized, and natural. Beyond the practical benefits of family-centered funerals, Lyons mused that they can also be psychologically and emotionally rewarding for those who are grieving their lost loved one.

Authorities in Spain made a jaw-dropping discovery this past week when they searched a warehouse and uncovered a massive menagerie of taxidermied animals believed to be worth millions. The shocking investigation, which unfolded in the community of Bétera, saw police find a staggering 1,090 "dissected specimens," which included an astounding 405 stuffed creatures that are either endangered or have already been declared extinct in the wild. The proverbial curator of the collection, valued at around $31 million, is currently being investigated for having possibly smuggled the taxidermied animals into the country or potentially violating regional regulations surrounding "the protection of flora and fauna."

Coast Insiders can check out all this week's shows as well as the last five years of C2C programs in our enormous archive. Not a Coast Insider yet? Sign up today .