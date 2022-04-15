ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

In Coast You Missed It 4/15/22

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2IHn_0fAeE9CS00

By Tim Binnall

Alien abductions and blood type, the RFK assassination, and family-centered home funerals were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a massive menagerie of taxidermied animals discovered in Spain, research suggesting the ivory-billed woodpecker may not be extinct, and an alleged mermaid said to have washed ashore in Africa. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

When Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in June of 1968, several individuals were also wounded during the horrific melee. On Thursday night's program , one of those unfortunate victims, his aide Paul Schrade, shared his first-hand recollections from that harrowing evening and offered his thoughts on the possibility that Sirhan Sirhan did not act alone. Explaining that when the shooting erupted, he was in the kitchen pantry of the Ambassador Hotel and was struck in the head by a bullet, though didn't realize it at the time, and fell unconscious. As for the possibility of a second shooter, Schrade indicated that he is convinced that is the case and that the LAPD purposely covered up this conspiracy.

Bird buffs and fans of hard-to-find creatures were understandably disheartened last year when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially declared the famed ivory-billed woodpecker to be extinct. However, this past week saw the publication of new research that cast doubt on that dire assessment as a team of conservationists claim to have captured evidence which suggests that the legendary creature may still exist. Working in a remote part of the Louisianan wilderness, the group used trail cameras, drones, and on-site expeditions to document what they believe are multiple sightings of the elusive woodpecker.

Could the alien abduction phenomenon be connected to an individual's blood type? Researcher Joe Montaldo detailed his work investigating that intriguing scenario on Tuesday night's program . He asserted that the majority of alien abductees possess Rh-negative blood, which is only present in a mere 15% of the human population. Intriguingly, he also noted that Rh-negative only appeared in humans around 35,000 to 40,000 years ago and that scientists are uncertain as to how it originated. During his appearance, Montaldo also discussed what he believes are the key differences between the two alien species known as the Greys and Reptilians.

A particularly bizarre piece of footage popped up on our radar this past week by way of a viral video purportedly showing a still-living mermaid that had washed ashore in Africa. Like so many strange and unusual cases, the circumstances surrounding the incident were murky at best with some asserting that it occurred in South Africa and others claiming it took place in Kenya. Be that as it may, the incredibly surreal footage captured the imagination of people online as it shows what appears to be a creature sporting a body that is a half human child and half fish while bewildered onlookers examine the oddity, which we hope was some kind of clever hoax, since no one made any effort to actually save the mermaid from the perilous predicament.

The practice of family-centered home funerals was explored on Sunday night's program as death educator Jerrigrace Lyons discussed the increasingly popular alternative form of end-of-life arrangement. As opposed to the more common method in America, which includes the embalming process, costly caskets, and services organized by professionals, she observed, at-home options can be more environmentally friendly, personalized, and natural. Beyond the practical benefits of family-centered funerals, Lyons mused that they can also be psychologically and emotionally rewarding for those who are grieving their lost loved one.

Authorities in Spain made a jaw-dropping discovery this past week when they searched a warehouse and uncovered a massive menagerie of taxidermied animals believed to be worth millions. The shocking investigation, which unfolded in the community of Bétera, saw police find a staggering 1,090 "dissected specimens," which included an astounding 405 stuffed creatures that are either endangered or have already been declared extinct in the wild. The proverbial curator of the collection, valued at around $31 million, is currently being investigated for having possibly smuggled the taxidermied animals into the country or potentially violating regional regulations surrounding "the protection of flora and fauna."

Coast Insiders can check out all this week's shows as well as the last five years of C2C programs in our enormous archive. Not a Coast Insider yet? Sign up today .

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

On This Day: Bay of Pigs begins

April 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1421, the sea broke the dikes at Dort, Holland, drowning an estimated 100,000 people. In 1521, the Roman Catholic Church excommunicated Martin Luther after he refused to admit to charges of heresy. In 1524, Italian navigator Giovanni Verrazano discovered New...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sirhan Sirhan
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Fish#C2c#The Ambassador Hotel#Lapd
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Nature.com

Ancient smells reveal secrets of Egyptian tomb

Jars contained fish, fruit and beeswax balm to sustain the tomb’s residents in the afterlife. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 3,400 years after two ancient Egyptians were laid to rest, the jars of food left to nourish their eternal souls still smell sweet. A team of analytical chemists and archaeologists has analysed these scents to help identify the jars’ contents1. The study shows how the archaeology of smell can enrich our understanding of the past — and perhaps make museum visits more immersive.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
SCIENCE
Motorious

5 Greatest Missing Car Mysteries

While it's true that cars go missing all of the time, you usually have some idea as to what happened to them. If they're stolen and parted out or put on a shipping container to Dubai, that's one thing, but when a car just gets lost in the shuffle or falls through the cracks, it's a little bizarre, especially when it's a notable automobile. Here are some examples of the weirdest times a car has just disappeared in front of our very eyes.
CARS
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archeologists Discover 2,500-Year-Old Burial Mound In Siberia’s ‘Valley Of The Kings’

The mound discovered in Touran-Uyuk held a number of exquisite gold funerary objects and was constructed by the nomadic Scythian people in the 6th century B.C.E. Amid the sprawling green vista of the Touran-Uyuk valley in Siberia, a team of Polish and Russian archeologists has made a stunning discovery. There, within the so-called “Valley of the Kings,” they’ve uncovered a 6th-century B.C.E burial mound containing five people, including a woman buried with unusual honor.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Ancient Roman bust of a woman unearthed alongside those of 'her husband and child' in HS2 dig is cleaned to reveal remarkable new details such as tear ducts, curved lips and an intricate hairstyle

Three Ancient Roman busts that were found under the site of a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, are being cleaned up to reveal their delicate facial features. Archaeologists for the HS2 railway uncovered the three stone busts beneath the ruins of the old St Mary's church, which was demolished...
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
994
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy