Easter Egg hunts on the Central Coast

By KSBY Staff
 1 day ago
This weekend is Easter and several Easter egg hunts are back this year for children and families to enjoy.

Los Osos
In Los Osos, an Easter Egg hunt is taking place on the grass by the South Bay Community Center.

It's the 33rd annual Bay-Osos Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

There will also be contests for best contest or best home-decorated egg for multiple age groups from 1 to 10-years-old.

Contest entries are due by 10:30 when story time is happening.

The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.

San Luis Obispo
An Egg Scavenger Hunt is happening Saturday at 10 a.m. at Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo.

The Easter Bunny is expected to be there along with many prize-filled eggs.

The free event is for children ages 0-9.

Shell Beach
An egg hunt for people with special needs is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Spyglass Park in Shell Beach.

There will be a barbecue, egg hunt, bounce house and more.

There is no age limit and all are welcome.

Pismo Beach
An Easter Eggstravaganza is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo.

There will be bounce hoses, games crafts and egg hunts.

Ages 3 and under will take part in the egg hunt at 10:10 a.m., ages 4-6 at 10:40 a.m., ages 7-9 at 11:10 a.m. and ages 10-12 at 11:40 a.m.

For more information, click here .

The event is free.

Arroyo Grande
An Egg Hunt & Festival is happening Saturday at Elm Street Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s put on by the City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department and Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge.

The egg hunts for all ages, including adults, are free and free hot dogs will also be provided.

Other activities include bunny hop races, an egg toss competition, carnival games, bounce houses, face painting and more.

For more information, click here .

Lompoc
An Easter Egg hunt is back at River Park off Highway 246 and Sweeney Road in Lompoc.

People are asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect chocolate eggs.

The Easter bunny may also be making an appearance and hot dogs and other items will be available for purchase.

The event for children 3 and under is at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Ages 4 and 5 can take park at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., ages 6 through 8 are set for 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and ages 9-12 are at 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Santa Barbara
An egg hunt in Santa Barbara takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Elings Park.

There will be 19,000 eggs filled with candy available during the hunt, which takes place on the park's softball fields.

While admission is free, people will be asked to pay $0 per car for parking.

Along with the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance and there will also be bounce houses, face painting, music and more.

Children are asked to bring their own baskets.

Ages 0-3 will start at 10 a.m., ages 4-6 at 10:30 a.m. And ages 7-10 at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
