Baltimore, MD

Feds: Kidnapping victims tortured with blow torch for cash, information about businesses

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal grand jury indicted four Baltimore-area men accused of kidnapping people and burning two of them with a blowtorch in order to get their cash or information about a check-cashing business. The grand jury indicted the following people yesterday:. Dennis Allen Hairston, age 32,...

