Spring Styles with Relish in Traverse City

Xavier hung out with Relish in Traverse City to learn about this spring’s hottest trends and styles for men and women.

Here are some takeaway’s to keep your closet fresh this season.

Women’s:

Colors – This spring you’ll be seeing a lot of periwinkle. Our friends at Relish say the color green like a sage green, thyme, olive green, or a little lighter is really trending this season.

Patterns – Polka dots are very big this year and don’t retire that tie-dye. It’s back this season..

Styles – Our friends at relish told us that tunics are really big this year.

Men’s:

T-shirts – Michigan t-shirts can even be for the locals! They’re a comfortable way to show off where you’re from.

The Basics – A Henley t-shirt is perfect to pair with jeans along with a good hoodie.

For more information on Relish, click here.