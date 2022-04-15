ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16th Annual Atlanta VisionWalk happening April 21, find out how to participate

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Foundation Fighting Blindness will host their Atlanta VisionWalk on April 24 at Blackburn Park in Brookhaven. This family-friendly event is an opportunity for VisionWalk...

www.cbs46.com

CBS 46

Hosea Helps to give away free food for Easter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families will receive free food Sunday thanks to an Atlanta nonprofit. Hosea Helps will host its Easter Blessings drive-thru event Sunday, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at its headquarters to empower families in the metro. The non-profit will provide free food, MARTA cards, PPE supplies...
BET

Keisha Lance Bottoms Was Turned Away From Atlanta Restaurant For This Reason

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday (April 15) said she was denied service at a popular eatery because, well, she was dressed inappropriately, specifically, sporting leggings, according to a tweet. “I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings," the CNN commentator...
CBS 46

Shooting investigation underway on Oakland Lane in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to Grady Hospital around 3:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a person who arrived there with a gunshot wound. APD’s preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred near the 1100 block of...
CBS 46

Atlanta-rapper facing gun trafficking charges

Family, friends mourn loss of Grantville murder victims. Microsoft to host town hall about new Atlanta campus. Microsoft to host town hall about new Atlanta campus. Georgia’s population continues to grow. But now there’s something else that wants to call the Peach State home, it’s an invasive lizard called tegu.
CBS 46

Chattahoochee Brick Company Descendants Coalition holds Sacred Ceremony

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Saturday, a celebration of the re-envisioning of a massive 75-acre space in Atlanta was held. The Chattahoochee Brick Company Descendants Coalition in Atlanta hosted the second annual sacred ceremony. They’re backing a new campaign for this space to honor African American men, women, and children...
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds Attend Retirement Party in Richmond for Beloved Centenarian Park Ranger

RICHMOND (KPIX) — Betty Reid Soskin, America’s oldest park ranger, has retired from her job at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park and, on Saturday, hundreds turned out in Richmond to thank her for the example she set for the country. “She’s such an inspiration to everyone,” said Joan Mah as she penned a personal message to the 100-year-old former park ranger. “I wished her well on her birthday and her retirement and I actually put that if the world had more Betty Soskins, we’d be a much better place to live.” Betty was a young...
CBS 46

Cabbagetown restaurant’s extended patio removed after receiving citations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cabbagetown restaurant’s solution for survival could cost end up costing serious fines and frustration. Travis McClellan, the owner of 97 Estoria, said an extended outdoor patio was the heart of the restaurant during the pandemic. But new citations from the city of Atlanta make it seem more like an Achilles Heel.
CBS 46

Family, friends mourn loss of Grantville murder victims

Microsoft to host town hall about new Atlanta campus. Georgia’s population continues to grow. But now there’s something else that wants to call the Peach State home, it’s an invasive lizard called tegu. Clayton County Police release body-cam video of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Clayton County...
