16th Annual Atlanta VisionWalk happening April 21, find out how to participate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families will receive free food Sunday thanks to an Atlanta nonprofit. Hosea Helps will host its Easter Blessings drive-thru event Sunday, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at its headquarters to empower families in the metro. The non-profit will provide free food, MARTA cards, PPE supplies...
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday (April 15) said she was denied service at a popular eatery because, well, she was dressed inappropriately, specifically, sporting leggings, according to a tweet. “I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings," the CNN commentator...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to Grady Hospital around 3:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a person who arrived there with a gunshot wound. APD’s preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred near the 1100 block of...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Saturday, a celebration of the re-envisioning of a massive 75-acre space in Atlanta was held. The Chattahoochee Brick Company Descendants Coalition in Atlanta hosted the second annual sacred ceremony. They’re backing a new campaign for this space to honor African American men, women, and children...
RICHMOND (KPIX) — Betty Reid Soskin, America’s oldest park ranger, has retired from her job at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park and, on Saturday, hundreds turned out in Richmond to thank her for the example she set for the country.
“She’s such an inspiration to everyone,” said Joan Mah as she penned a personal message to the 100-year-old former park ranger. “I wished her well on her birthday and her retirement and I actually put that if the world had more Betty Soskins, we’d be a much better place to live.”
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cabbagetown restaurant’s solution for survival could cost end up costing serious fines and frustration. Travis McClellan, the owner of 97 Estoria, said an extended outdoor patio was the heart of the restaurant during the pandemic. But new citations from the city of Atlanta make it seem more like an Achilles Heel.
