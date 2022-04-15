Aaron Judge heads to Yankees' bench on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not starting in Friday's game against...www.numberfire.com
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not starting in Friday's game against...www.numberfire.com
Yankees need to roll up the wins against teams like this. I find it doubtful they will win the season series against Boston, Tampa and Toronto. If you going to rest your best better you do it against teams that are more likely to beat you.
Comments / 6