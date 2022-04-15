ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for New York on Friday evening

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Friday's...

www.numberfire.com

thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes moonshot homer on game’s first pitch

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the board with his first home run of the 2022 MLB season, and he hit it on the first pitch of Friday night’s Los Angeles Angels game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. On the first pitch, Ohtani cranked a 96...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani hits first two homers of 2022 season

Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night against the Rangers (LAA-TEX GameTracker) hit his first two home runs of the 2022 season. Here's a look:. That's a 407-foot blast that came at the expense of a 96-mph Matt Bush fastball -- the first pitch of the game. That's career home run No. 94 for Ohtani, and his fifth career leadoff home run. This one also entitles him to one (1) high-fashion cowboy hat:
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Aaron Judge heads to Yankees' bench on Friday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge will rest against his rivals after Aaron Hicks was picked as Friday's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Judge has produced a .324 expected average and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catcher for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Friday 4/15/22: Who Will Snag the 8 Seeds?

The NBA playoffs are here! The high-stakes drama in a gauntlet of best-of-seven series returns for another year, and it starts with the play-in tournament to decide the final two spots in each conference. Betting on the NBA can be tricky, but you can rely on numberFire to help. We...
NBA
numberfire.com

George Hill (abdominal) ruled out for Bucks in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hill was left off the initial injury report for Sunday's contest. However, less than two hours before scheduled tipoff, he has been ruled out of action due to a back ailment. Expect more minutes for Jevon Carter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart sitting for Detroit on Saturday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Dustin Garneau versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 17 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .133 batting average with a .369...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Phillies' Jean Segura batting sixth on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. Bryson Stott moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tyler Wade starting Saturday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Wade is getting the nod at second base while batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela starting for Twins on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Urshela is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. Our models project Urshela for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer starting for Toronto on Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Zimmer is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Paul Blackburn. Our models project Zimmer for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Cavan Biggio sitting on Saturday for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Biggio is being replaced at first base by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. versus Athletics starter Paul Blackburn. Our models project Biggio for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Kelvin Gutierrez playing third base for Baltimore Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Kelvin Gutierrez as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Gutierrez will bat eighth and play third base while Ramon Urias takes the afternoon off. Gutierrez has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points according...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Dustin Garneau starting on Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Dustin Garneau is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Garneau is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Garneau for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by Manny Pina versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 26 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .280 batting average with a .708 OPS, 1 home...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi batting fourth for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Choi will start at first base on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Vince Velasquez and the White Sox. Harold Ramirez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Choi for 11.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Matt Beaty starting for Padres on Saturday

San Diego Padres infielder Matt Beaty is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Beaty is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Ian Anderson. Our models project Beaty for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols batting fifth on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. Corey Dickerson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pujols for 12.3 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI

