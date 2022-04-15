ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit filed against Virginia Beach towing company accused of unlawfully auctioning off servicemembers' vehicles

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that a Virginia Beach-based towing company failed to obtain court orders before auctioning off vehicles belonging to at least seven SCRA-protected servicemembers, including two vehicles belonging to a member of a Navy SEAL team who was deployed overseas.

According to court documents, Steve's Towing Inc. violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which provides a variety of financial and housing protections to members of the military. The SCRA also prohibits towing companies from auctioning off servicemembers' vehicles without a court order.

Federal law requires towing companies to determine whether a vehicle in their possession belongs to a servicemember. The complaint alleges that several facts should have put Steve's Towing on notice that the Navy SEAL's vehicles belonged to a servicemember, including that the vehicles were towed from a military base. One of the vehicles also contained a duffel bag filled with military uniforms.

“The flagrant disregard of a law designed to protect the rights of those in military service will not be tolerated,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice is taking action to ensure that all servicemembers harmed by unscrupulous actions receive just compensation. We must put an end to unlawful business practices that bring harm and distress to those selflessly serving in our armed forces.”

In addition to seeking damages for the people impacted by the vehicle sales, the Justice Department is requesting a court order preventing Steve's Towing from illegally auctioning off servicemembers' vehicles in the future.

James Smith
3d ago

They have been doing that crap for years I remember sailors telling me when I worked for the navy if they missed a payment after a deployment the car dealer would come on the base and take their cars and sell them to the auctions that they were having on the same base, back then things moved slower so if you sent your payment it might be a couple weeks late but the dealers didnt care. I know guys that did a nine month deployment and come back to the base and their cars were gone.

Wayne Upsher
3d ago

it really need to be stopped these people are fighting for our country to make our country better and we out here people out here taking their vehicles that they work hard to get to come back to nothing it's sad

Leon
3d ago

Oooohhh, they did themselves a disservice by messing with the Seals. This will not go over well in court for them. These men will not be ignored.

