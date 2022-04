The recent settlement between Johnson & Johnson and the State of New Jersey has been widely hailed by leaders as a historic moment in the ongoing opioid crisis. Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli called the settlement “a game changer” that allows the county to dedicate a large sum of money towards fighting the crisis. The county will get $32 million of the $641 million settlement that will be paid over the next two decades.

