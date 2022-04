The fraudsters out there have turned to a new type of scam, and your financial institutions want you to be vigilant. The criminals are trying to convince you they’re from the fraud department at your financial institution, in hopes you’ll give them access to your account so they can then drain it. Banks and other institutions have invested in security over recent years to protect their customers from criminals trying to breach the systems and commit such crimes as taking over consumers’ accounts.

