Pets

Welcome. Sit. Stay. Arlo.

kwit.org
 1 day ago

Arlo joins Gretchen and Deanna. He's an energetic little...

www.kwit.org

thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Where Is the B&B From 'Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn' Located... and More Importantly, Can You Stay There?

Renovating a 19th century house into a bed-and-breakfast suitable for 21st century guests may seem like a daunting challenge for most people. Thankfully, husband-and-wife team Jenny and David Marrs aren't most people when it comes to historic home renovations. The two hosts of Fixer to Fabulous are back with a new four-episode special, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.
LIFESTYLE
PopCrush

Baby Zebra Dies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Following Ostrich Chase: Report

A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
ANIMALS
Texoma's Homepage

Spring Festival draws crowd to support local business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Farmers Market Spring Festival downtown is a popular event with fun activities for everyone. “Produce, vegetables, fruit, and so on, you find a lot of locally. Local items like that here and it’s a great place to come and shop for that,” Roger Heath said. The festival is important for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds Attend Retirement Party in Richmond for Beloved Centenarian Park Ranger

RICHMOND (KPIX) — Betty Reid Soskin, America’s oldest park ranger, has retired from her job at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park and, on Saturday, hundreds turned out in Richmond to thank her for the example she set for the country. “She’s such an inspiration to everyone,” said Joan Mah as she penned a personal message to the 100-year-old former park ranger. “I wished her well on her birthday and her retirement and I actually put that if the world had more Betty Soskins, we’d be a much better place to live.” Betty was a young...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS News

This man donated a kidney to a stranger — then summited Mount Kilimanjaro to prove a point

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

