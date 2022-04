Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s 59th annual Spring Art Show is currently on display at Downtown Art Gallery 630, located at 630 Belanger St. in Houma. Gallery hours during the Art Show are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Entry into the Gallery is always free of charge. The closing reception for the Art Show is Sunday, April 3 from 2-4 p.m.. All entries will be removed from the Gallery at the close of the Show.

HOUMA, LA ・ 21 DAYS AGO