ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Average price of Easter basket nearing $62

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Smith
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QApK9_0fAeBBus00

(NewsNation ) — When Peter Cottontail hops down the bunny trail this year, he’ll be carrying pricier gifts than ever before.

From chocolate bunnies to jelly beans, the average cost of an Easter basket is now $61.83 — a more than 22% increase from spring 2019.

This is due to the 8.5% inflation rate causing a rise in the cost of raw materials such as the ingredients to make candy, higher gas prices to transport the candy to stores, and supply chain issues compounding the problem.

Most Easter treats, including a 6-ounce chocolate bunny, a 10-pack of Peeps, or a pound of jelly beans, are seeing a $1 increase.

If you’re looking to save, stick to candies such as Kit Kats — their prices have only risen by about a quarter.

According to the National Retail Federation, total Easter spending is expected to be about $20.8 billion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns

The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to law enforcement agencies across the country last week warning of "mass-overdose events" caused by fentanyl. In that letter, the DEA named an overdose event that happened last month in downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Gas Prices#Chocolate#Average Cost#Nexstar Media Inc
BGR.com

Costco is making a major change starting next week

Costco has an incredibly loyal fan base thanks to the membership-only retail chain’s abundance of sales and discounted items — in other words, because of the tremendous value to be found herein. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also tout the deals that shoppers can pounce on. Sometimes, the chain also makes other important changes worth knowing about. And one of those that we want to tell you about today relates to Costco’s hours of operation.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTLA.com

Elon Musk may be eyeing a takeover of Twitter

There’s no percentage in second-guessing Elon Musk. The Tesla chief executive is too erratic to make his plans apparent. But it sure looks like he’s pondering an even bigger stake in Twitter — he’s already the largest shareholder — and possibly pursuing a takeover of the San Francisco social-media company.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Britney Spears is having a baby

Pop icon Britney Spears announced her pregnancy on Instagram Monday afternoon. She’s expecting with her long-time partner, Sam Asghari. Spears is already a mother of two teenage sons with her ex, Kevin Federline. She explained in her post that she noticed a little weight gain and decided to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman killed after vehicle crashes into house in Watts

A woman died early Saturday morning after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a house in Watts. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of South Wilmington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Emergency crews arrived on scene and found a female passenger who was deceased in the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

6 months later, search continues for missing mom Heidi Planck

Six months after her disappearance, Mid-City mom Heidi Planck has not been found, and her friends are continuing the search and encouraging people to perform acts of kindness as a tribute. Planck, who vanished in October after attending her son’s football game in Downey, was seen on surveillance video at a building in downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Easter baskets, candy and toys to order before the holiday

Now is the time to get started on Easter presents for your little ones. From festive baskets to fun collectable toys, Easter gifts require a lot of details and there is no better way to get everything together than some online shopping. No matter what your kids, friends or other family members enjoy, there is a basket for them.
LIFESTYLE
KTLA

11-year-old girl survives traumatic ATV accident

11-year-old Jazzmine Samaniego made an incredible recovery after a life-changing accident. Back in November, she went riding on an ATV — something she’s grown up doing on her family’s 5-acre lot in Homeland, Riverside County. But this time, it went terribly wrong. Jazzmine, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled and the bike fell on her […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy