Burbank, CA

Burbank Police Announce “Etch and Catch” Program

By Press Release
myburbank.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burbank Police Department presents the “Etch and Catch” Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Program for the second year in a row. In an effort to deter would-be thieves and to track stolen catalytic converters, the Burbank Police Department has teamed up with several local auto repair shops. Burbank residents can call one...

myburbank.com

