Legendary tennis player visits Asheville for women’s tennis competition

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (11-13, 2-8 SAC) earned a tough 4-3 South Atlantic Conference victory on the road at Catawba on Saturday, April 9. The Wolves started off hot as Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) picked up a 7-5 victory at the top singles position. Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) then secured the doubles point with an impressive 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles, but the Wolves were not done yet as Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) picked up a 6-4 win of their own to sweep doubles play.
