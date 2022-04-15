Poetry, Tai Chi and movies at Albert Wisner Library

Experimental, disabled-led theatre company Graeae here give us their first opera. Composed by Errollyn Wallen to a libretto by Nicola Werenowska and Selina Mills, The Paradis Files deals with the life of Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824), a blind composer, pianist, singer and teacher, feted Europe-wide in her day and admired by, among others, Salieri, Haydn and Mozart. Much of her music is lost, and history primarily remembers her for her parents’ unavailing search for a cure for her blindness, rather than for her own often considerable achievements. Wallen and her librettists attempt to redress the balance by giving us a portrait of a self-determined woman of considerable spirit and courage.
