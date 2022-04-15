ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Poetry, Tai Chi and movies at Albert Wisner Library

warwickadvertiser.com
 1 day ago

Movies, poetry and martial arts will be among end of April Albert Wisner Library offerings. Monday Afternoon @ the Movies will screen My Italian Secret, on April 25 at 1 p.m. The film tells the...

www.warwickadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

Canal Fulton library to show 16 mm movies

CANAL FULTON – The Canal Fulton Public Library will be showing old 16 mm movies on the last Saturday of the month in a program called “Last Scene/Seen Saturdays.”. This free family-friendly program will provide movies for all ages with classic short movies from the library's 16 mm film collection shown using a 16 mm movie projector, according to a news release.
CANAL FULTON, OH
ARTnews

FKA Twigs Directed a Short Film Starring Isamu Noguchi’s Sculptures

Click here to read the full article. Dancers shimmy, step, and sway around the sinewy sculptures of Isamu Noguchi in a new film directed by FKA Twigs. The music video, titled Playscape, was released to mark the announcement of the seven finalists for the 2022 International Woolmark Prize, which honors rising fashion talents from around the world. This year’s edition was “inspired by Noguchi’s ground-breaking multi-disciplinary work and the importance of play in creativity,” according to the website. FKA Twigs, a British avant-pop artist, partnered with the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum to assemble the works inspired by the sculptor’s...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gino Bartali
TheConversationAU

True writing is a convulsive act: inside the mind of Elena Ferrante

Where does great writing come from? How does the reading of writers shape their work? Perhaps the great writers are true originals, free from influence? For many readers of Elena Ferrante’s celebrated novels of the relationships between girls and women, her stories are so distinctive they appear to have arrived fully formed. In the essays collected in her latest book, though, she offers a compelling account of the vital role her reading has played in the creation of her work. Review: In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing – Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein (Europa) Elena Ferrante is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC News

New books to add to your April reading list

Zibby Owens is a podcaster, author, publisher, and columnist for "Good Morning America." April showers bring May flowers … and this April, a flood of fantastic fiction, non-fiction, poetry, stories and more, will delight even the most discerning reader. Below is a list of top picks:. Debut novel. 'Lessons...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
operawire.com

Teatro alla Scala 2022-23 Season Previewed

The Teatro alla Scala is previewing its upcoming 2022-23 season. La Reppublica is reporting that the Teatro alla Scala will present 14 operas. The Italian newspaper noted that the new season, which OperaWire had previously reported, will open with “Boris Godunov” by Modest Mussorgsky. Riccardo Chailly will conduct the new production by Kasper Holten and Ildar Abdrazakov will star.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

The Paradis Files review – Graeae and Wallen breathe life into a woman of spirit and courage

Experimental, disabled-led theatre company Graeae here give us their first opera. Composed by Errollyn Wallen to a libretto by Nicola Werenowska and Selina Mills, The Paradis Files deals with the life of Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824), a blind composer, pianist, singer and teacher, feted Europe-wide in her day and admired by, among others, Salieri, Haydn and Mozart. Much of her music is lost, and history primarily remembers her for her parents’ unavailing search for a cure for her blindness, rather than for her own often considerable achievements. Wallen and her librettists attempt to redress the balance by giving us a portrait of a self-determined woman of considerable spirit and courage.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Italians#Jewish#The Catholic Church#Jews#Nazi#Live Poetry
TheConversationAU

Colonial and nationalist myths are recast in Yumna Kassab's Australiana

Yumna Kassab’s Australiana: A Novel is mostly set in an unnamed regional town, likely Tamworth, in northern NSW and in other nearby locations like Barraba, Uralla and the Pilliga. It tells of the lives of ordinary people, their relationships with the land and homes in which they dwell, the objects in which they seek solace, their hopes and losses. Review: Australiana: A Novel – Yumna Kassab (Ultimo Press) My parents migrated to this region when I was a few weeks old, and I spent my formative years in close vicinity to Australiana’s setting. I opened the book with trepidation. Would I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

David Lynch Launches $500 Million Transcendental Meditation World Peace Initiative

Click here to read the full article. David Lynch may not be premiering a film at Cannes this May, but the acclaimed writer-director does have a new project to announce: a multi-million dollar mental health program. The “Mulholland Drive” director and David Lynch Foundation founder revealed on April 14 that he is setting up an initiative to fund transcendental meditation training for 30,000 international college students with a goal to encourage the next generation to “become advanced peace-creating meditation experts and build a legacy of lasting global peace,” per a press release. The program will invest approximately $500 million its first year,...
YOGA
Science Focus

Starling murmuration photography highlights one of nature's great mysteries

Black Sun is a project by acclaimed Danish photographer Søren Solkær, and captures one of nature's most spectacular wonders. Solkær is mostly known for his years of photographing the biggest icons within the music, film and art industries. However, over the last few years he has also been working on something very close to his heart.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WWD

Celebrating 40 Years of YoungArts

“YoungArts is older than I am!” says Sarah Arison, in a moment of reflection. The gala’s co-chair and longtime supporter was preparing to welcome in a crowd to the Temple of Dendur once again, for the first New York gala YoungArts has thrown since 2019 (she remembers the last one well: it was two days before her due date).
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
The Guardian

Scottish Ballet: The Scandal at Mayerling review – bold and brutal

As a coffin is lowered into the ground by lamplight, witnessed by a solemn few, a dark inevitability hangs heavily on the prologue of this new production from Scottish Ballet. It restages Kenneth MacMillan’s 1978 ballet Mayerling, which follows the true tale of Rudolf, Crown Prince of Austria, who was found dead with his lover Mary Vetsera in 1889 in an apparent murder-suicide. Christopher Hampson and Gary Harris adapted the ballet in dialogue with Deborah MacMillan.
THEATER & DANCE
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Opinion: Health Benefits of Paintings

You, as a child, might love to do painting, but later, somewhere in life, you might forget about it. Didn't painting bring joy to you when you were a child? Don't you most often crave it? If someone loved to do painting as a child but lost it in life hustle later—find the love for painting inside your heart, it is still present somewhere in the corner of your heart. Painting doesn't only bring joy—it is relaxing as well. Ask the 100 artists why they do painting; their answer might differ in some aspects, but the common part of their answer will be "painting is relaxing."

Comments / 0

Community Policy