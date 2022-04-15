ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Brace Yourselves For More Ethanol In Your Gas

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBT8Z_0fAe94vP00

Oh this is just great…

Federal restrictions on ethanol blending in fuel have been lifted, ushering in E15 gas. That means 15 percent of the gas you put in your tank is ethanol. For most enthusiasts, this is horrible news, although your average person will probably just shrug and only focus on the way it will cut the cost of gas, although only by a thin margin.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Ethanol is a corn-based alcohol that only contains around two-thirds the chemical energy as gasoline in the same quantity. In other words, you’re literally getting less bang for your buck with a higher ethanol blend, which translates into worse performance and fuel economy. Kind of seems to defeat the whole supposed purpose of putting ethanol in the gas, right? In the long run, its cost savings are definitely questionable.

If you own a classic car, know that ethanol can be absolutely destructive. The corrosive nature of the stuff can eat through gas tanks, fuel pumps, fuel lines, gaskets, etc. It can also allow condensation in your fuel, because ethanol is hygroscopic or it can absorb water from the air around it, causing the gas tank or other components to corrode from the inside out. Of course, if not detected, that could lead to a fire.

That separation of water from the ethanol in gas which can make gas tanks rot can also cause engines to stall out or lead to serious engine damage. Some engines, particularly smaller ones like you find on motorcycles, can run lean thanks to ethanol. In fact, certain manufacturers will void the factory warranty if you use E15.

Ethanol isn’t just harmful to cars, there are serious concerns about what it does environmentally. Some groups claim ethanol reduces vehicle emissions, but some studies have found they actually produce more carbon. This is a huge area of controversy with both sides claiming the other is twisting data. Let’s just say the science on ethanol blends in fuel is far from settled.

What isn’t up for debate is that ethanol use in gas promotes growing more corn. That means more water, more emissions from cultivating and harvesting the crop, etc.

In other words, be very much aware of what you’re putting in your fuel tank. Read up on your car/motorcycle owner’s manual to see if there are warnings against using E15 or E10 fuel. And decide what you use wisely.

Source: AP

Image via Pexels

Comments / 154

Life's Sunset ?
1d ago

So there's a food shortage but Biden thinks it's better to turn food into fuel instead of drilling for more oil? Let's Go Brandon!

Reply(45)
57
Sam
1d ago

The smart solution would be to get rid of all ethanol which would lower our food prices probably more than offset gas prices. Food prices are higher than gas prices.

Reply
25
Richard Moore
20h ago

Just another typical Democrat deal for the American people. E15 pushed as savings but they leave out the possible damage to your Engine. Inflation at the gas station and grocery store. Climate change that wants nothing more than to ban your gas appliances and put you on foot because "Their products are unaffordable."

Reply(29)
19
Related
AOL Corp

Don't gamble with your gas tank: Why going below a quarter tank can cost more than a fill-up

How much gas is in your car's fuel tank right now?. If you fueled up on Wednesday or Thursday, the two most popular days to hit the gas station, your gauge might be sitting at half a tank or below. And with the price of a gallon of regular going for upwards of $4 nationwide, you may be tempted to stretch each tank further and let that needle drop ever lower than you did a few months ago.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol Fuel#Fuel Economy#Gas Tank#Chemical Energy#Gas Prices#Motorious Podcast
Motley Fool

Crude Oil Prices Are Plummeting, but Gas Pump Prices Stay High

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TRAFFIC
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest Lasting Car On The Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
insideevs.com

How Much Does It Cost To Drive A Tesla 32,000 Miles In 2022?

Kim Java, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as "Like Tesla," has been driving Tesla's vehicles for years. She notes that her family drives a ton of miles each year for a number of reasons. Kim and her husband share a single car, a Tesla Model 3. They have children...
GAS PRICE
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy