Former NASCAR star Ken Schrader will compete with the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks in their 50-lap event with the upcoming Lucas Oil Midwest 250 on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana on Sunday, April 24th. The event will be promoted by Track Enterprises and will also include 100 lap features for the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance.

SALEM, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO