Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers odds and best bet

In this first-round series, Pascal Siakam's Raptors take on James Harden's 76ers. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors are very familiar with each other having met four times during the regular season. Toronto covered in all four of those games, winning three of them, all as underdogs.

That alone should have us all on notice as this No. 4 vs. No. 5 series in the Eastern Conference starts on Saturday evening. Both of these teams have not played in a week, which is another reason the Raptors might be an upstart underdog as they have been able to use the time to rest lead guard Fred VanVleet, who is critical to their chances of upsetting the 76ers. Versatile forward OG Anunoby is also a key piece who should benefit from the extra rest as he has struggled with injuries all season long.

Philly guard Danny Green was recently presented with his 2019 NBA championship ring in a game the 76ers lost at Toronto, and these teams are linked in playoff history by "the shot" — the Game 7 winner from Kawhi Leonard that propelled Toronto to that NBA title. Since that game, Philly has not advanced any further and was one of the biggest disappointments last season, getting ousted by upstart Atlanta in the second round. The Sixers are looking for more but have a tough matchup to start.

Game info

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Saturday, April 16, 2022

6 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

ESPN

Betting odds

Raptors +4.5 (-110), 76ers -4.5 (-110)

Total: 216

Moneyline:

Raptors +140, 76ers -170

Best bet

Toronto +4.5

Toronto's success against Philadelphia makes no sense unless you watch their games more closely. They have nobody with the size or defensive acumen to really match up with Philly center Joel Embiid, who led the NBA in scoring this season. Nevertheless, they are able to reduce his efficiency and force him into difficult spots where he turns the ball over more than normal.

The simple fact is that Toronto coach Nick Nurse is great at getting his troops to execute defensive game plans against top players like Embiid. Just one of many reasons the Lakers are going to make a run at him.

During the season Toronto played Philadelphia twice before the big James Harden trade and twice after. In the two games since he arrived in Philly Toronto is 2-0 SU ATS against the 76ers as the combination of Gary Trent Jr. and rookie Scottie Barnes have made it tough on Harden since he joined forces with Embiid. When those players are not dictating the action Philadelphia gets very ordinary very quickly, and Toronto has done a really good job on that duo.

When the Raptors have the ball, they are leaning hard on Pascal Siakam and he is delivering. He is having a career year, and best of all, he is delivering against Philadelphia. He is averaging just under 23 PPG for the season, but against Philly, that number jumps to 30 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. The 76ers have tried to defend him with Embiid, but that size just turns him into that much more of a playmaker, which elevates the team. Now things might be different in a playoff setting, but there is no reason to think the veteran is going to slow down.

Toronto has great depth of scoring with five players finishing the season averaging 15 points per game or more, so when Siakam dishes the ball, it is going to a capable scorer. VanVleet was an All-Star this season and he is a dangerous shooter with range exceeded only by the likes of Steph Curry and Damian Lillard.

The Sixers might get by Toronto in the series, but even in wins, the Raptors are going to give them all they can handle. Given their history and the history between these two teams, Toronto looks like a great bet in the first game of the series.