Summer is almost upon us. If you plan on shopping for new swimsuits for yourself or your children, here's something you should know about first. It's that time of year when you will see swimsuits on display in stores. You might be in the market for a new swimsuit. Perhaps you need a new one for yourself, or maybe your kids have outgrown the ones they had from last year. If you're going to be buying a new one this year, make sure that you don't buy one solely based on how "cute" it looks. You might actually want to buy specific colored swimsuits because they could make a big difference in the safety of yourself and your children.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO