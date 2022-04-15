Elite Eight run boosts excitement, motivation for incoming Missouri Western freshmen

With hopes of turning into her future college program’s biggest game in 27 years, Kassandra Caron pleaded for her softball practice to be moved back.

In the week before, Caron and her future teammates watched as the Missouri Western women’s basketball team stunned the field on its way to winning the NCAA Division II Central Regional as the No. 7 seed, advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native, by way of Academy of Holy Angels High School, didn’t have any luck in getting to tune into Western’s Elite Eight loss to Grand Valley State, but her mom was texting her frequent updates to keep her in the loop.

“It made you want to play with them right then and there,” Caron said. “Watching the games, I was like, ‘I can’t wait. I just wanna play for them, let me help.’ It’s like I’ve already got that pride. I’m not even on the team yet and I’m still proud.”

Caron is part of an incoming class that includes three freshmen along with Ankeny Cenenntial’s Cleao Murray (Ankeny, Iowa) and Valley High School’s Meredith Rieker (Clive, Iowa). Caron was the first commit back in Feb. 2021, followed by Murray in September and Rieker just a few later.

At the time, they were set to join a program that won 20 games in Candi Whitaker’s first season before a six-win campaign before their commitment.

“They had a really good run this year, which is super exciting coming into a team that was obviously an underdog all season and just kept proving they deserved to be ranked and playing at a really high level,” Murray said. “It was really awesome to follow them and all their success. Last season to this season, huge jumps and huge improvement; that’s really awesome.”

All three had been in contact with the Griffons for a while before committing. Murray and Rieker have played on the same AAU team since sixth grade, coming from the same program as current Griffon Jordan Cunningham.

After spending time around the team at camps and on visits, watching Western’s postseason run that ended with a 24-10 record made the future feel more real for Rieker.

“They definitely got hot when it mattered and it was good. The team’s had ups and downs, but with good coaching and good players, it was just cool to see them all after you’ve met them and been around them awhile, that team you’re about to be part of, make it that far.”

All three come to Missouri Western, as well as recent UCSB transfer Johnni Gonzalez, with their own stories. Western initially recruited Caron as a post, where she played in high school, before sharing footage of her playing as a guard and wing. With her 6-foot frame, it became an enticing combination.

“I went on campus for my individual visit, and I don’t know what it was, but something clicked and it just felt like a place I could call home,” Caron said. “I love the coaching staff, the players, and I just felt a calling to join the Griffons. I told my parents right then and there, ‘I could see myself going here.’”

Murray, a 5-9 guard, had already been in the recruiting process for some time. The Griffons were her last scheduled visit, and she debated not going due to fatigue.

“I ended up getting on campus and just loving it,” Murray said. “I love Coach Whitaker, Coach Wacker, the girls were awesome. It just felt like it checked all my boxes. I was really lucky that I decided to go on the visit, I guess.”

Murray and Rieker communicated their feelings throughout the process, and both say there was no swaying in trying to play together. It was a thought they discussed before Murray’s commitment, though.

For Rieker, a feeling of home away from home sold her immediately.

“As soon as I stepped down for a camp, immediately just saw Coach Whitaker and Coach Wacker there to greet me at the door, telling me how thankful they were I was there and everything,” Rieker said. “It felt like everyone was a family there, which was really important for college because it’s your home for four years.”

Since, and prior to, officially signing in November, the trio has been in constant contact, talking about all things Griffon basketball, prom, and what they all are bringing for their dorm.

The excitement to become a Griffon was high before Western’s postseason. But there’s no doubt that the bar has been raised.

“It just more seems like dreams coming true, really putting it that this is real life, I’m going to get to play with a team like that making it that far,” Rieker said. “It’s motivation to keep working hard. It really excites me for the future, just having that mindset where you’re not done yet even though you’ve made it to your dream of playing college basketball.

“There’s still more to come and more work to do.”