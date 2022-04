Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 3. While the brief trailer does not offer much in the way of information about the new Season, the publisher did reveal that it will release on April 27th. The theme of this season is "Classified Arms," and the storyline will connect to the Nebula bombs introduced last season. In the trailer, Task Force Harpy has been deployed against Nazi forces in Caldera, and after dispatching their foes, they discover that the Nazis have "unwittingly shaken something awake," as a strange sound can be heard coming over the radio.

