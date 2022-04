Morgan Wallen’s massive double album came out last year, but his songs are still resonating with fans, especially as he continues his Dangerous Tour. The opening song on his 30-track album, “Sand in My Boots,” is a hopeful, melancholy tune about a man who meets a girl on vacation and thinks she’s going to come back home with him to Tennessee. He tells her to meet him, and she thinks he’s crazy for suggesting it, but he still hopes she changes her mind. It’s a lesson, essentially, in not getting your hopes up.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 25 DAYS AGO