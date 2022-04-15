ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Shih Tzu mauled to death by 2 loose dogs believed to be pit bulls in NJ, police say

By Eyewitness News
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Shih Tzu was mauled to death in New Jersey Wednesday night by two dogs believed to be pit bulls that police say had gotten loose.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue and Roselle Street in Linden, where police officers on patrol spotted the small dog being mauled.

The officers intervened to stop the attack, and authorities said the larger dogs ran from the scene.

The Shih Tzu sustained significant injuries to its leg as a result of the attack. It was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital by the owner and unfortunately was later euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

The attacking dogs were secured a few blocks away.

The owner of those dogs has since come forward and is cooperating with the investigation.

The dogs are currently on a 10-day hold at the Newark Humane Society, at the conclusion of which a determination will be made about their future.

WATCH | Witness describes chaos on subway train amid New York shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05a7rg_0fAe5Ht500

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
ACCIDENTS
105.7 The Hawk

People stop man from stabbing woman to death, Toms River, NJ police say

TOMS RIVER — Good Samaritans on Wednesday detained a man who stabbed a woman while she was driving and then continued his attack as she tries to run away, police said. The man first stabbed the woman as they traveled on North Bay Avenu near Whitty Road at 4:45 p.m. in what is being called a domestic violence incident, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, NJ
The Independent

Seven-month-old girl is mauled to death by pet dog at Georgia home

An infant died on Tuesday in the suburbs of Augusta, Georgia, after being attacked by a dog.Serenity Garnett, seven months old, was staying with her great-grandmother Migdelia Guadalupe, in the city of Martinez, when a dog belonging to the owners of the home where Ms Guadalupe rented a room began to bite.Both Serenity and Ms Guadalupe were taken to the AU Medical Center for treatment, where the baby died and her great-grandmother required stitches.Rosalie Rivera, the grandmother of Serenity and daughter of Ms Guadalupe, described the child as “the happiest thing that has happened to this family in a long...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Police#Shooting#Wabc#The Newark Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Missing Kings Park Man Found Dead

A missing Long Island man has been found dead, authorities have announced. Trevor Verga, age 45, of Kings Park, last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, according to Suffolk County Police. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m. that date.
KINGS PARK, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

NEW YORK (AP) — The person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself, two law enforcement officials say. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Man Paralyzed After Shot By Plain-Clothed New Jersey Police For Grabbing His Iced Tea From Car

A 29-year-old Black man was shot by Trenton, New Jersey police officers in civilian clothing last month, after simply trying to get an iced tea from a car outside his home. Jajuan R. Henderson is now in the middle of a lawsuit against the officers, for paralyzing him from the chest down, alleging excessive force, negligence and racial profiling, according to NBC News.
TRENTON, NJ
CNN

CNN

989K+
Followers
144K+
Post
777M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy