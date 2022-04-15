ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How breadfruit matzo balls became a staple for the Barbadian Jewish community

By Malou Morgan
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgyBI_0fAe581n00

Creativity and resourcefulness form the backbone of the quaint Jewish Community in the Caribbean island of Barbados. Barbados boasts one of the oldest synagogues in the Western hemisphere, built by Sephardic Jews who first settled in Barbados in 1628. Today, the community is made up of second and third generation Sephardic Jews who migrated from Eastern Europe after the war, as well as long term visitors who call Barbados home during the winter months. Though the small community is active, there is no resident Rabbi, or many of the modern Jewish conveniences that larger communities are used to, such as easy access to delicious Jewish foods and ingredients. Generations of local Jews of Barbados, have improvised and formed their own unique recipes to age old Jewish recipes using locally sourced ingredients.

One of those recipes is Breadfruit Matzo Balls, made using the flour from local breadfruit in place of matzo meal.

A breadfruit can be best described as a large, round potato that grows in a tree in the Caribbean and South Pacific regions. Once peeled, the starchy fruit is very versatile and can be roasted, baked, boiled, fried, or dried and ground into flour. Breadfruit is a dietary staple in the Caribbean; it is packed with nutrition, gluten free and has a low glycemic index. Breadfruit flour is growing in popularity as a healthy wheat flour alternative.

Matzo balls are considered to be a type of dumpling. The main difference between matzo balls and any other dumpling is that these balls are made with matzo meal, which is ground matzo crackers, and most other dumplings are made with all purpose flour. According to the late Gil Marks, culinary food historian, and author of "The Encyclopedia of Jewish Food," matzo balls were a Jewish adaptation of European soup dumplings.

Just as matzo ball soup is one of the most iconic Jewish American foods, dumplings are also a staple in Barbadian soups. Caribbean cuisine is a complex medley of African, European and indigenous influences, with broths, soups and stews forming a solid foundation of the Barbadian kitchen.

This recipe offers a unique and healthy Caribbean twist to the traditional matzo balls.

***

Recipe: Breadfruit Matzo Balls

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons soup stock or water or seltzer/soda water

1/2 cup breadfruit flour

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh herbs such as parsley or dill

Directions

  1. Beat eggs slightly with fork.
  2. Add other ingredients, except breadfruit flour, and mix.
  3. Add breadfruit flour gradually until thick.
  4. Stir all ingredients together.
  5. Refrigerate for 20 minutes in a covered bowl.
  6. Wet hands and form dough into balls.
  7. Bring 1 quart of water with 1 tablespoon of salt to boil
  8. Drop balls into bubbling water in a large wide pot
  9. Cook for 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes

  • Do not store matzo balls in your chicken soup; they will absorb the liquid and become mushy. Store separately and heat with your soup.
  • You can make the matzo ball mixture up to 24 hours before you plan to use it.
  • Use Seltzer/soda water instead of water if you like your matzo balls to be light and fluffy.
  • The use of baking powder can also produce light and fluffy matzo balls.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Creamy Rice Pudding Is a Staple at Portuguese Parties

Leandro Carreira isn’t one of those chefs who has always loved food from a young age. In fact, growing up on the west coast of the Algarve in Portugal, he doesn’t have the fondest memories of his family boiling fish heads, salting pig bones, slowly curing meats, and fermenting pastes.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is The World's Largest Matzo Ball

Along with smoked brisket, gefilte fish, kugels, and charoset, matzo ball soup is one of the most traditional Passover foods. Dating back to ancient Egypt, the Jewish dish appears on many Seder tables. Matzo balls are essentially a type of dumpling that, in their original form, are made with three...
TUCSON, AZ
Salon

18 Easter cocktail recipes to serve at brunch and beyond

Easter cocktails are the peak of two of our favorite things: brunch and the spring season. There are mid-morning classic drinks like Bloody Marys and mimosas (including a very festive variation on the timeless orange juice-based drink), plus spring sippers like a lemon and lavender gin cocktail and two different sangria recipes (one made with white wine, and the other made with red, so everyone gets what they want). Whether you're hosting Easter brunch or Easter dinner, these cocktails will make every hour a hoppy one.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Matzo Ball#Wheat Flour#Food Drink#Barbadian#Jewish#Sephardic Jews#Barbados#Rabbi
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Parade

Who Are the Titanic Survivors and What Happened to Them After They Were Rescued?

If you were alive in the ’90s, then you remember all too well how monumental it was when Titanic—starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet—hit theaters in 1997. After making 2.2 billion at the box office, the movie adaptation of the real-life event long held the record for highest-grossing film of all time. But before it was a blockbuster hit that catapulted two actors into unbelievable fame, it was a senseless tragedy that claimed more than 1,504 lives.
FRANCE
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
ANIMALS
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy