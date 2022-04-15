ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Pierre Haobsh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murders of Goleta-Area Family

By Serena Guentz, Noozhawk Staff Writer
Noozhawk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than six years after Santa Barbara Herb Clinic founder Dr. Weidong “Henry” Han and his family were killed in 2016, Pierre Haobsh — who was convicted of the triple murders last November — was sentenced Friday to three consecutive counts of life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed...

