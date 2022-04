The Mets gave fans something to cheer about in their home opener at Citi Field Friday. The team defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 for their third straight win. The celebration started before the Mets even took the field. Legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver was honored before the game with a 10-foot statue that was unveiled outside of Citi Field.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO