Daily Life: Oregon Zoo welcomes baby orangutan

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Baby orangutan — The Oregon Zoo's primate family grew by one Wednesday as 20-year-old Bornean orangutan Kitra gave birth to a new baby.

"We're all pretty excited about it," said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo's primate area. "It's great to see Kitra taking such good care of her baby. There's still a lot that could happen, so we're being very cautious and giving her as much quiet time as possible. But, so far she seems to be taking to motherhood quite well."

Issues with lactation and basic mothering skills are not uncommon, the zoo said.

Festival blessing — The Rose Festival Court of 15 princesses makes its first public appearance at the annual Blessing of the Festival, noon Saturday, April 16 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 8501 N. Chautauqua Blvd. It marks the beginning of the Portland's Rose Festival season.

The event will include Pastor Edward Williams offering a message and blessing, and the ceremony recognizes members of the Rose Festival Foundation, Rose Society and Royal Rosarians who passed away in the past year. There'll also be a formal rose planting ceremony honoring Pastor Williams and the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

'Voices of PDX' — Iconic TV and radio personalities will unite during Rose Festival's themed "Rose City Reunion" parades.

The "Voices of PDX" reunion includes Bill Schonely (Trail Blazers), Craig Walker and John Erickson (62 KGW, K103 FM), Shirley Hancock and Mike Donahue (KOIN TV), Margie Boule (KATU TV, 62 KGW, KPAM, Oregonian), Mike Rich (KINK, KGW, "Finding Forrester," "The Rookie," "Cars 3"), Bob Miller (1190 KEX, KPAM), Sheila Hamilton (KINK FM), Iris Harrison (KGOW 92.3 FM) and more.

They'll participate in the Starlight Parade and Grand Floral Parade. "Voices of PDX" has partnered with Tri-Met to make the reunion happen.

For more, see the "Voices of PDX" Facebook page.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Blues fest additions — The Waterfront Blues Festival, which returns to Tom McCall Waterfront Park July 1-4, has announced some additions to the music lineup.

They are: Grace Potter, Judith Hill, Silent Partners, Bobby Torres and Claudia Lennear, Johnny Wheels and The Swamp Donkeys, Andy Stokes, Christopher Worth and David Jacobs-Strain, Lloyd Jones, The Sugar Roots, Toby Lee and Timothy James, Ty Curtis Band with Hank Shreve, and Wamba.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

PCS season — The 2022-23 Portland Center Stage season at The Armory kicks off with Jonathan Larson's rock musical "tick, tick … BOOM!"

The nine-show lineup also includes the Portland debuts of new woks by PCS-commissioned playwright Christina Anderson, performance artist Kristina Wong, master of classic adaptations Kate Hamill and Mohegan theater-maker Madeline Sayet, as well as a world premiere by acclaimed playwright Lauren Yee, which was commissioned by PCS, and Tarell Alvin McCraney's music-infused "Choir Boy."

The lineup:

"tick, tick … BOOM!," by Jonathan Larson, Aug. 20-Sept. 18; "… the ripple, the wave that carried me home," Christina Anderson, Oct. 8-30; "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord," Kristina Wong, Nov. 5-Dec. 18; "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," by Phillip Van Doren Stern, Nov. 19-Dec. 24; "Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B," Kate Hamill, Jan. 14-Feb. 12, 2023; "Young Americans," Lauren Yee, Feb. 11-March 26, 2023; "Where We Belong," Madeline Sayet, Feb. 25-March 26, 2023; "Choir Boy," Tarell Alvin McCraney, April 15-May 14, 2023; "A Midsummer Night's Dream," William Shakespeare, June 3-July 2, 2023.

Chappelle show — Tickets still remain for the show by comedian Dave Chappelle, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at Moda Center. For more: www.rosequarter.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Gun violence reading — Third Rail Repertory will be one of dozens of theater companies around the country taking part in the nationwide reading of "#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence," 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Its reading and conversation will be held at Beth Israel's Pollin Chapel and streamed live on YouTube. Admission is free at Pollin Chapel, but seating is limited and requires reservations.

Eight plays, all written by high school students, were selected by a committee of award-winning playwrights to address gun violence through a variety of lenses and experiences.

"These eight plays not only shed light on the complexity of the issue of gun violence, but they also reveal that gun violence is a symptom of much larger root issues, like racial and economic inequality, that our country has failed to deal with," said Michael Cotey, "#ENOUGH" artistic director. "Their perspectives are not only wise but bold, provocative, and vital to the urgent moment we find ourselves in."

www.thirdrailrep.org, www.enoughplays.com/reading.

Brady coming — Actor Wayne Brady will take part in the dance and hip hop improvisational "Freestyle Love Supreme" show at The Armory, Friday-Saturday, April 15-16. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Beatles book — Portland's TidalWave Comics has a new graphic novel in its "Orbit" biography series, and it could be a fairly popular topic. It's "Orbit: The Beatles: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr."

The 96-page comic book, written and illustrated by several people, is available digitally and in print and found through iTunes, Kindle, Amazon and elsewhere. TidalWave includes the Fab Four together in a comic book for the first time, and shares their life moments as you have not seen before.

"This graphic novel has been in the work for years," said publisher Darren G. Davis.

Creative center — Another arts space has opened in Portland, Creative Culture at 1448 N.E. 28th Ave.

Publicity says it's "a new family friendly DIY craft space and plant bar serving over-the-top milkshakes in Northeast Portland." It officially opens Saturday, April 16 with a grand opening party for the public.

It'll be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

Creative Culture offers crafts for all ages to enjoy, including painting your own pottery, DIY craft kits, wood burning, wreath bar and string art. The plant bar includes decorative pots with succulents and seasonal plants. All drop-in projects are self-guided and include tools and materials.

'Hop into Spring' — Oregon Zoo hosts an event, "Hop into Spring," Saturday, April 16, with games, music, prizes and fun, free with membership and requiring reservations.

Participants will receive a seek-and-find game that guides them through the zoo to learn about wildlife. Musical act Red Yarn (10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon) and juggler act JuggleMania (1, 2 and 3 p.m.) perform.

Upcoming events — Some shows to consider seeing:

• Broadway Rose Theatre in Tigard presents "Don't Hug Me," a Minnesota musical comedy, April 14-May 8.

• Grammy Award-winning Deftones play Moda Center, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

• Low Bar Chorale leads a rock opera sing-along of mashup music with "Jesus Tommy Superstar" at Alberta Rose Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15.

• H.E.R. performs at Moda Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

• Alice Cooper stops at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on his tour, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

Stars on Ice — The tour of Olympic ice skaters stops at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Tickets have gone on sale.

The lineup includes 2022 Winter Olympics gold medalist Nathan Chen, and the following:

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; Alexa Knierem and Brandon Frazier; Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Vincent Zhou; Karen Chen; Jason Brown; Alysa Liu; Mariah Bell; Mirai Nagasu.

