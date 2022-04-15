ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Wife of Putin ally held in Ukraine accuses Kyiv authorities of beating her husband

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8plM_0fAe2e1t00
Oksana Marchenko, wife of pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk who was detained in Ukraine, attends a news conference, while pictures of her husband are displayed on screens, in Moscow, Russia April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

April 15 (Reuters) - The wife of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies in Ukraine said on Friday that he has been beaten by the Ukrainian security service while being interrogated in detention.

At a news conference in Moscow, Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko said that one of two photos released by Ukraine this week showed he had been beaten.

Reuters could not independently confirm this, and neither Ukraine's security service, the SBU, nor the Kremlin immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said: "Those freaks who call themselves the Ukrainian authorities say that they want to beat testimony out of Viktor Medvedchuk, 'quickly and fairly', convict him, and then exchange him for prisoners." read more The SBU said on Tuesday it had arrested Medvedchuk, who has long advocated closer ties to Russia and is leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party. The party is Ukraine's largest opposition party.

One photo of him in handcuffs was released on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's official Telegram account, and another was posted by the SBU on Facebook. read more

Displaying the two photos, Marchenko said one had been taken before he was interrogated and showed no sign of injury. A second image, which she said had been taken during his interrogation, showed him with his hair over his forehead.

"It shows a big bruise and marks which they have tried to conceal with his hair. There is no doubt that he was beaten in the first hours after his arrest," she said.

That photo shows what could be a mark on his forehead beneath a wisp of hair, although Reuters could not determine what caused it.

Three days after Russia moved its forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Ukraine said Medvedchuk had escaped from house arrest. He had been placed under house arrest in May 2021 and charged with high treason and later with aiding terrorism.

The pro-Russian figure, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter, has denied wrongdoing.

The head of the SBU said on Wednesday that Medvedchuk had planned to escape Ukraine by secretly crossing into the breakaway Transdniestria region of Moldova, but that his plan had been foiled.

Marchenko said she wanted to know where her husband was, for him to be protected from abuse and for him to be granted medical care and access to his lawyer.

Zelenskiy has proposed swapping Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners being held by Russian forces. Russia on Wednesday turned down this proposal with a warning that those holding him might soon be detained themselves. read more

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Frances Kerry and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 148

JustMyThoughts
2d ago

And? Just be thankful he wasn't a pro-Ukranian held by the Russians. He'd probably have been tied up and executed by now. So just consider it a downpayment, more to follow.

Reply(2)
81
Christine Eckenrode
1d ago

Who cares what they do to him. He was taken prisoner. And he may have information on Russia's next move. Boo Hoo about a bruise on his head, many Ukrainians, including children don't have head's, they have been blown off by the war Russia has caused!

Reply(2)
51
DenWes
18h ago

She’s gonna cry over a beating?? Look @ how many Ukraines were shot just for standing in line for food!! Or how many children have died @ the babies da of Russians…she should just shut up, nobody cares!

Reply
25
