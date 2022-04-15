Thursday's scores: Jensen's Knier, Ward combine to shutout Martin County

Baseball

Jensen Beach 2, Martin County 0 : Chris Knier struck out eight and allowed one hit in six shutout innings and Patrick Ward earned the save as the duo combined for a two-hit shutout to lead the Falcons (17-2) to victory in the 17th annual Ryan Johansen Memorial Game.

The game honoring the former Tiger pitching standout was fitting as the two teams only combined for six hits between them. Knier and Martin County starter Tyler Murphy matched zeroes through three innings before Jensen Beach broke through.

Knier and Ty Velardo picked up back-to-back singles with one out in the fourth and pinch runner Ezekiel Reinsel stole third base before Kyle Derrenbacker’s sacrifice fly opened the scoring.

In the sixth, Ward reached on an leadoff infield single and would eventually cross the plate on a Martin County error to give Jensen Beach a 2-0 lead.

Ward entered in relief in the seventh for the Falcons and after retiring the first two batters gave up a single to Anthony Trigillo and walked Murphy but struck out Jake Schincariol to end the night.

Murphy struck out nine in a complete game effort for Martin County.

Vero Beach 2, Merritt Island 1 : Ryan Brown’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Vero (15-3) in a pitcher’s duel.

The two teams combined for only five hits as Vero Beach’s Zach Zigmon allowed an unearned run over 5⅔ innings, allowing two hits. Travis Camp fired 1⅓ innings of relief and picked up the win for Vero Beach.

John Carroll Catholic 3, Fort Pierce Central 1 : Egan Keeler tossed six shutout innings, striking out five to lead the Rams (12-9) to their sixth win in a row.

Armani Newton and Grant Gilooly each had a hit and an RBI, Taggert Cameron had an RBI and Tracen Cameron earned his sixth save of the season for John Carroll.

Isaiah Baez and Michael Benedict each had doubles at the plate and Ethan Griffith struck out five in three scoreless innings of relief for Fort Pierce Central.

South Fork 8, Okeechobee 4 : DJ Johns hit a bases-clearing triple as part of a two-hit night and Ian Wilson worked six innings, allowing three runs to lead the way for the Bulldogs (13-6). Zach Mastellone went 1-for-3 with two RBI and Steve Jones went 1-for-2 with an RBI for South Fork.

Braison Crews and Ethan Bloomfield each had a hit and an RBI for Okeechobee.

Softball

Martin County 4, Jensen Beach 2 : Ciana Vargas went 3-for-3 and scored three runs and Mary Polak had a hit and drove in two runs to lead the way for the Tigers (7-6). Bayli Legg went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Allison Jones pitched a complete game for Martin County.

Kylie Antoon went 3-for-3, Shawna McNair had three hits, Martha Jones had two hits and Mallory Wheeler allowed two earned runs and struck out 11 for Jensen Beach.

Flag Football

Centennial 32, Fort Pierce Central 31 : Olivia Kaes hit Mya Heath for the go-ahead touchdown in the game’s final minute to lead the Eagles (7-5) to victory. Kaes threw for 311 yards and five touchdowns, two that went to Heath, who also added an interception on defense.

Tyler Cervini, Kiahra Wood and Kate Ehrsam added touchdown catches, Caroline Andersen totaled seven sacks and nine tackles for a loss, Aaliyah Morales had four tackles for a loss and two sacks and Wood added seven flag pulls and an interception for Centennial's defense.

Adrienne Rivera threw for a school record 303 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the loss for the Cobras (9-4). Whitney D’Haiti set another school record with 111 receiving yards and caught three touchdowns, Neveah Russell had 96 receiving yards and a touchdown and Alyssa Llanos had 70 receiving yards. Ary Williams totaled 12 flag pulls, four that went for a loss and added three sacks and Alexiah Cruz had 11 flag pulls for Fort Pierce Central’s defense.

Jensen Beach 13, John Carroll Catholic 7 : Lauren Duke had two touchdown catches and added an interception on defense to lead the Falcons (10-2) to victory. Courtney Cromer threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns and Angelina Arguelles led Jensen Beach’s defense with eight flag pulls.

South Fork 7, Dwyer 0 : Savannah Tatum ran for 130 yards and threw a touchdown to Charlotte McCreary that stood as the lone score of the game to help the Bulldogs (3-7) win their third game in a row.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Thursday's scores: Jensen's Knier, Ward combine to shutout Martin County