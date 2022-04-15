ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NYC mayor honors hero MTA workers after subway attack

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lauren Cook
 1 day ago

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Mayor Eric Adams and other city leaders on Friday honored Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers who raced to save lives and calm panicked New Yorkers in the wake of the subway attack in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The mayor, who is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday , attended the ceremony via video conferencing.

According to USA Today , the workers received a special proclamation at New York City Hall, where officials listed the names of crew members on the train and nearby who helped the injured. Also recognized were bus operators who helped transport people when the train system was disrupted.

Ten people were shot and another 13 were injured when a man pulled on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and opened fire on an N train in Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute. Terrorized and injured straphangers rushed off the train at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail

MTA employees on the train and at the station helped the victims in the chaotic aftermath.

Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke.

The hero workers received special proclamations from the mayor during Friday’s ceremony.

The suspect, Frank R. James , was arrested on Wednesday. He appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

The shootings came as New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

