Thandiwe Newton Allegedly “Going Into Rehab” Amid Divorce & Movie Exit

By Christopher Smith
 1 day ago

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

A cclaimed actress Thandiwe Newton is allegedly “heading to rehab” amid reports of an argumen t causing her to leave a movie set and the breakup of her marriage.

According to a source , the Westworld actress left the London, England, set of the third installment of the Magic Mike movie series featuring Channing Tatum eleven days into filming. The British tabloid The Sun claimed that she was fired due to an argument she had with Tatum regarding the incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards last month. Those same sources claimed that the actress had concerned others on the set due to her emotional state, citing her recent separation from her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker. “Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role. There is a lot going on in her personal life; she and her husband have separated,” one source stated.

The same individual continued, “She fired her UK agent of three decades, and then her US agent Gaby Morgerman flew in from Los Angeles to try to calm things down. Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona if she agrees to go.”

Warner Bros. issued a statement on Wednesday amid the speculation confirming Newton’s exit from the Steven Soderbergh-helmed picture: “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.” Salma Hayek has now stepped in to replace the Crash star for the film, which is being produced with an exclusive release slated for HBOMax, the company’s streaming service. Representatives for Newton dismissed the speculations about her time on the set of Magic Mike’s Last Dance as well as her exit, calling them “completely inaccurate” when contacted by the Los Angeles Times.

