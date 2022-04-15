ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Cano homers for Mets, continues Jackie Robinson Day brilliance

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

Robinson Cano has a special bond with Jackie Robinson, as his father named him after the Dodgers legend who fearlessly broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947.

So it’s only natural that Cano has historically balled out on Jackie Robinson Day, and that continued on Friday at the Mets home opener.

On the 75 th anniversary of Robinson making his big-league debut, Cano rocked an opposite-field home run to extend the Mets lead, providing a temporary break from the questions regarding his production following a full-season suspension.

Cano has a long history of coming through on Jackie Robinson Day. He blasted two home runs in 2010, broke out of a slump with a big two-hit day against his former Yankees in 2016, when he was batting .368 with three homers in his career on Jackie Robinson Day.

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

