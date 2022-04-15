ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Energy secretary focuses on clean energy during Las Vegas visit

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIQG4_0fAe0zOK00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is focusing on clean energy during her tour in the Las Vegas valley Friday.

She will stop by the recently opened $250-million Air Liquide factory which converts gas from landfills into hydrogen to power emission-free cars and trucks.

Hydrogen factory set to open in North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas facility can produce 30 tons of hydrogen a day. Director Dave Edwards told 8 News Now in an earlier interview, that the daily amount could fuel around 40,000 fuel-cell vehicles.

Currently, Air Liquide is sending all of its liquid hydrogens to California where there is a demand for it.

Granholm will also visit a Henderson facility that uses technology to update the electrical grid and she will also stop by an energy-efficient home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WATue_0fAe0zOK00
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visits the Nevada National Security Site on April 15, 2022. (KLAS)

Before arriving in Las Vegas, she also stopped by the small town of Mercury at the Nevada National Security Site, formerly the Nevada Test Site. Mercury used to house many of the site’s workers in the 1950s. Many of the old facilities are being transformed so they are energy-efficient.

“I am impressed by your ingenuity and purposeful transition to sustainable energy sources and, with your space and abundant sunshine, I look to you to think ambitiously about renewable energy,” said Granholm. “The NNSS is poised to become a shining example of sustainability.”

The Biden administration wants to highlight its push toward transitioning to clean energy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
North Las Vegas, NV
Business
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
North Las Vegas, NV
Government
North Las Vegas, NV
Industry
City
Mercury, NV
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Biden's biofuel: Cheaper at the pump, but high environmental cost

In an effort to ease Americans' pain at the gas pump, President Joe Biden has announced his administration will ease restrictions on the sale of E15 -- gasoline that includes 15 percent ethanol -- and new investments in biofuels as a whole. - Speaking at a bioethanol production plant in the Midwestern state of Iowa, Biden said Tuesday that the EPA would lift a restriction prohibiting the sale of E15 between June 1 and September 15 -- a constraint that was imposed to limit air pollution.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Sustainable Energy#Air Liquide#The Nevada Test Site
8 News Now

City of Las Vegas to hear proposed changes to street performer regulations on Fremont Street after ‘widespread evidence’ of fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We all see performers up and down The Fremont Street Experience sharing their talents from circled spots.  “That’s what I do for a living,” licensed performer Eugene Booker told 8 News Now.  To claim a designated location, each entertainer must enter an online lottery for a two-hour time slot, but Booker […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
8 News Now

Secretary of Energy discusses pain at the pump in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices are still sky high across the nation, and they’re especially high in Nevada. According to AAA, southern Nevada residents are paying an average of $5.15 for a gallon of regular gas. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was in town touring new hydrogen plant Air Liquide, and 8 News Now […]
NEVADA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

State robs Floridians of clean energy

Florida Republicans passed HB 741 this session. This legislation was drafted by Florida Power and Light and it will severely limit the expansion of rooftop solar in the state. This bill will also threaten thousands of good-paying jobs and destroy small businesses, while limiting Florida’s ability to transition to a clean energy future.
FLORIDA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy