Energy secretary focuses on clean energy during Las Vegas visit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is focusing on clean energy during her tour in the Las Vegas valley Friday.

She will stop by the recently opened $250-million Air Liquide factory which converts gas from landfills into hydrogen to power emission-free cars and trucks.

The North Las Vegas facility can produce 30 tons of hydrogen a day. Director Dave Edwards told 8 News Now in an earlier interview, that the daily amount could fuel around 40,000 fuel-cell vehicles.

Currently, Air Liquide is sending all of its liquid hydrogens to California where there is a demand for it.

Granholm will also visit a Henderson facility that uses technology to update the electrical grid and she will also stop by an energy-efficient home.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visits the Nevada National Security Site on April 15, 2022. (KLAS)

Before arriving in Las Vegas, she also stopped by the small town of Mercury at the Nevada National Security Site, formerly the Nevada Test Site. Mercury used to house many of the site’s workers in the 1950s. Many of the old facilities are being transformed so they are energy-efficient.

“I am impressed by your ingenuity and purposeful transition to sustainable energy sources and, with your space and abundant sunshine, I look to you to think ambitiously about renewable energy,” said Granholm. “The NNSS is poised to become a shining example of sustainability.”

The Biden administration wants to highlight its push toward transitioning to clean energy.

