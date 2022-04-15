ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfires and ways to keeping your home safe

FOX31 Denver
Wildfires seem to be year round in our state, so what can we do to help protect our home from wildfires. Luis Balmaceda with 1-800 Water Damage gives us tips on what we need to do inside and outside the home to protect it.

For inside the home, make sure to move flammable to the center of the room away from the windows and doors. Shut off gas at the meter and turn off the pilot lights.

For outside the home, gather up flammable items from the exterior of the home. Remove dead vegetation around the house and make sure to clean gutters, roof and outdoor spaces.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

