Procession held for Champaign Police K-9 Cash

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A retired Champaign Police...

WCIA

Heavy police presence at Champaign apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A police investigation is underway Saturday night in Champaign near 4th and Bradley. A man has been called out of the house by police. Only one person at this time has exited the home. He has left in a police vehicle. The scene is located to the east of the Church […]
The Independent

Teacher arrested for allegedly slapping 8-year-old student who spat on him

A substitute teacher at the Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary school in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested for allegedly slapping an eight-year-old student who spat on him, police said.Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, has since been charged with assault and battery and has also resigned from his teaching job, reports said.The incident took place on 1 April when the eight-year-old student grew angry with the teacher and spat on him.The teacher then allegedly slapped the boy in the face and left the classroom. He was reported to the school authorities when staff members brought this to their attention.The school authorities called the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Burglary suspect charged for punching K-9 in face

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after he allegedly fought two deputies and punched a K-9 deputy in the face.  Bobby Lee White was arrested March 22 after deputies were called to a home at the 100 block of Elm Street for a report of […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kait 8

New K-9 handler at Jonesboro Police Department

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area police department now has a new K-9 handler with an experienced dog on the beat. Jonesboro police said on social media that K-9 Frost was recently transferred to a new handler, Officer Tucker Harris. Harris has worked for the department for three years and...
JONESBORO, AR
KESQ News Channel 3

Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot

Full video below (Warning: Video May be Disturbing to Some Viewers) The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released bodycam footage of an incident that led to injuries to a murder suspect and a police K-9 being in a Cabazon casino parking lot. The incident happened on Jan. 26, 2022 on the 49000 block of Seminole Drive. The post Bodycam footage shows incident that injured homicide suspect, police K-9 in Cabazon casino parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
WMTW

School bus procession held for driver who died in Topsham

TOPSHAM, Maine — Bus drivers in MSAD 75 formed a procession today in Topsham to honor Arthur McDougall, the bus driver who died March 14 following a medical emergency while driving the bus. McDougall's bus, draped in black, led the procession, which began near Mt. Ararat High School and...
TOPSHAM, ME
WUSA9

Police: Man threatening self-harm saved by Stafford K-9

STAFFORD, Va. — A new addition to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office paw patrol accomplished a life-saving mission on Thursday. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, a K-9 named Jynx helped track and locate a man police said was expressing suicidal ideations. On Thursday just before...
STAFFORD, VA
KTVL

K-9 "Sage" retires from the Central Point Police Department

CENTRAL POINT — After four years of service to the narcotics department of the Central Point Police Department, K-9 Sage is retiring from public service. "Not only did she serve our community by providing valuable narcotics detection skills while on patrol," said a press release from the CPPD, "but she was also so eager to participate in any event where she could meet and get attention from our community members."
CENTRAL POINT, OR
ABC15 Arizona

Men injured in Chandler explosion file lawsuit

Four law offices are representing the four men seriously injured in the explosion at a Chandler, Arizona shopping plaza. And not just the men, but their families, arguing, the events that day caused serious harm and losses to their wives and children.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began shooting,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

