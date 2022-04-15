ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NC

American Legion Post announces monthly meeting

warrenrecord.com
 1 day ago

The Horace Palmer, Jr. American Legion Post 308 will...

www.warrenrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Forestville American Legion Post 209 wins Terryville High School's Chili Cook Off

BRISTOL – Forestville American Legion Post 209 won Terryville High School’s Chili Cook Off this year, helping students to raise money for a senior trip to Costa Rica. The contest was held March 18 and saw 20 chili cooks enter. But, when votes were tallied, Post 209’s “The American Chili – the chili that feeds your soul”, made by Commander Brian Avery and his wife, came out on top.
BRISTOL, CT
WILX-TV

Vietnam-era helicopter on display at Holt American Legion

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not often you get to see Vietnam memorabilia, but a local community has just put one such piece of history on display, and it’s sure to be a draw. A veteran’s group in Holt recently acquired a helicopter that was used during the...
HOLT, MI
Appeal-Democrat

Y-S American Legion celebrates 100th birthday

As a veteran and one who served in the Vietnam War, Ray Caballero is intimately familiar with those who served the United States of America. Caballero said during his 21-year stint serving the American Legion Yuba Sutter Post 42 chapter, he has had the most success helping other veterans by going one-on-one with a veteran.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NC
Littleton, NC
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy