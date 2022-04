Nicole Kidman isn't just dedicated to her acting career — she's also dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle. According to the "Big Little Lies" star, she follows an 80/20 diet to fuel and nourish her body without feeling too restricted. The concept is simple: She tries to eat "well" 80% of the time and allows herself to have less nutritious treats the other 20% of the time (via Women's Health). "I'm actually not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation," she explained to the Los Angeles Times back in 2014.

