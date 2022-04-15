SEE IT: John Legend weighs in on district attorney races nationwide

S inger John Legend took to Twitter Wednesday to endorse several district attorney candidates across the country.

Legend announced endorsements for four candidates in California, one in Oregon, and another in North Carolina.



"District Attorney elections are crucial to improving our criminal legal system and 2022 is a year with thousands of races," Legend wrote.

Legend also vaguely endorsed any of the three Democratic candidates running against Tennessee's Amy Weirich, simply because she was "the prosecutor who charged Pamela Moses with voter fraud."

Moses was a Black Lives Matter activist who pleaded guilty in 2015 to stalking and harassing a local judge. She pleaded guilty to two felonies and three misdemeanors and spent seven years on probation. She was made permanently ineligible to vote, as a felon, but attempted to register in 2019 anyway. While she claimed ignorance, Moses was found guilty of voter fraud and sentenced to six years and one day in prison.

One of his endorsees, Chesa Boudin, is facing a recall election.

"Thank you [Legend] for supporting our fight to bring commonsense criminal justice reform to Orange County, CA," district attorney candidate Peter Hardin wrote in a tweet. "Our criminal justice system is failing victims, offenders, and our communities. It's time for change."



"This is a battle for justice here in Contra Costa," the county's district attorney candidate Diana Becton said in response to the endorsement.



"Racism has no place in our justice system," Oregon's Washington County candidate Brian Decker wrote. "I’m running to end racial discrimination and promote equal justice for all."



The two district attorney elections outside of California are on May 17, while the rest fall on June 7. The primary in Tennessee is on May 3, 2022, and the general election is Aug. 4, 2022, according to Legend.