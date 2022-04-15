ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: John Legend weighs in on district attorney races nationwide

By Jenny Goldsberry
 1 day ago

S inger John Legend took to Twitter Wednesday to endorse several district attorney candidates across the country.

Legend announced endorsements for four candidates in California, one in Oregon, and another in North Carolina.


"District Attorney elections are crucial to improving our criminal legal system and 2022 is a year with thousands of races," Legend wrote.

MIKE POMPEO BACKS ARMY VETERAN'S INDIANA HOUSE BID IN CROWDED REPUBLICAN PRIMARY


Legend also vaguely endorsed any of the three Democratic candidates running against Tennessee's Amy Weirich, simply because she was "the prosecutor who charged Pamela Moses with voter fraud."

Moses was a Black Lives Matter activist who pleaded guilty in 2015 to stalking and harassing a local judge. She pleaded guilty to two felonies and three misdemeanors and spent seven years on probation. She was made permanently ineligible to vote, as a felon, but attempted to register in 2019 anyway. While she claimed ignorance, Moses was found guilty of voter fraud and sentenced to six years and one day in prison.

One of his endorsees, Chesa Boudin, is facing a recall election.

"Thank you [Legend] for supporting our fight to bring commonsense criminal justice reform to Orange County, CA," district attorney candidate Peter Hardin wrote in a tweet. "Our criminal justice system is failing victims, offenders, and our communities. It's time for change."


"This is a battle for justice here in Contra Costa," the county's district attorney candidate Diana Becton said in response to the endorsement.


"Racism has no place in our justice system," Oregon's Washington County candidate Brian Decker wrote. "I’m running to end racial discrimination and promote equal justice for all."


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The two district attorney elections outside of California are on May 17, while the rest fall on June 7. The primary in Tennessee is on May 3, 2022, and the general election is Aug. 4, 2022, according to Legend.

Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Ledger

Endorsed by Trump, Polk native Morgan Ortagus at center of Tennessee Congressional fight

A Polk County native who has served in three presidential administrations is the subject of a skirmish among Tennessee Republicans as she runs for Congress in that state. Morgan Ortagus filed last month to run for the U.S. House of Representatives, joining a dense field in Tennessee’s District 5. Her candidacy quickly earned a “complete and total endorsement” from a previous boss, former President Donald Trump, but also criticism from some Tennessee Republicans because Ortagus only moved to the state last year.
POLK COUNTY, FL
