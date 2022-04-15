ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Summer closures announced for Lake Mead National Recreation Area

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials with Lake Mead National Recreation Area have announced this summer’s list of closures. These closures have nothing to do with the historic water loss of Lake Mead, these are annual closures due to the extreme heat in summer.

The seasonal closures for the areas listed below are in affect from May 15 through Sept. 30.

  • Goldstrike Canyon
  • White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail
  • Arizona Hot Springs and Arizona Hot Springs Trail
  • Liberty Arch Trail
  • Lone Palm Trail
  • Sugar Loaf Trail
  • Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf surrounding areas

The hot springs near both Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon will remain accessible from the Colorado River and remain open to the public during the seasonal closure. The River Mountain Loop Trail and Historic Railroad Trail will also remain open.

In the Southwest United States, excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer according to the National Weather Service.

People will often get into trouble when they begin a hike down into a canyon in the cooler morning hours, only to have to climb out during the soaring high temperatures of the late afternoon. In some of these areas temperatures can easily rise above 120 degrees.

