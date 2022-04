If you don’t have a sister, I urge you to get one, preferably a younger one, so you can boss her around. But in a pinch, any age will do, and life is all about pinches. My husband recently had surgery to replace a pacemaker, an easy, relatively pain-free event, unless it’s your pacemaker, and your body being altered. My guy is stoic, but he came out of surgery with a corneal abrasion, which was inexplicable on many levels, since the procedure was for his heart. The pain was extreme and, although I’m good in a crisis, I found his distress and my helplessness terribly unsettling.

CEDARHURST, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO