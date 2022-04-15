ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

‘It’s my house’: 14-year-old Middleboro girl says she scared off intruder with 2 kitchen knives

By Steve Cooper
whdh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A high bail was set for a man who broke into a home in Middleboro on Friday morning and was nabbed after a “courageous” teenage girl confronted him, followed him outside as he fled, and captured video of his license plate, authorities said....

whdh.com

