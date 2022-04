This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, was highlighted in a Wccf Tech article; Wccf (Where consumers come first) Tech is a leading global technology publication house that reports on wide-ranging topics and conducts in-depth technical and financial analysis for exclusive reports. In the article, WccF noted the continued interest that MULN is seeing from a group of Mullen FIVE EV Crossover enthusiasts. The article also pointed to rising interest among investors, citing several reasons including Mullen’s ownership of an EV manufacturing facility in Tunica, Mississippi; positive reviews of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; and new developments in battery technology. “Thank you to all our supporters that kept their faith in us and to everyone that sees the potential of what we have to offer,” said Mullen CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “We are here to craft our own path in the EV market and hopefully pave the road for more innovative companies along the way.”

ECONOMY ・ 22 DAYS AGO