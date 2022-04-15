Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

THE THING ABOUT PUMPKINS? They have a notable knack for rolling on. Even if they encounter a large rock, or a tree, or some other object that slows their forward motion, one little nudge will get them moving again, and on they'll roll, thanks to their globular shape and smooth sides. Now that we think about it, a person could almost say the same thing about a popular pumpkin fest. No, not that the festival has a pumpkin-like shape, although that might be pretty dang nifty. Rather, when an event has plenty of support, and people cheering for it, it can continue to roll on through challenging times. And rolling forward in 2022, with its festive spirit very much intact? The Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, one of California's best-known fruit fests, and certainly one of the West Coast's most whimsical meet-ups. Pandemic considerations meant the 2020 and 2021 festivals didn't roll on, but...

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO