7 arrested after DC robberies, stolen dogs

By Makea Luzader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Friday that seven arrests have been made after a series of carjackings and robberies, including two dogs being stolen. The seven individuals were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo was stolen...

