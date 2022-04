About a dozen volunteers gathered over the weekend to search for Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old New Hampshire girl who has been missing since 2019. The group that gathered to search the wooded area in Manchester on Saturday was made up of family and friends of the girl, as well as strangers -- some who traveled from out of state to help search for the girl’s whereabouts, WMUR reported.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO