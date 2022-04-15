Stations of the Cross procession outside Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Each Good Friday, Greater Springfield’s Spanish speaking community gathers outside Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield for the re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross procession. 22News found many hundreds attending this deeply religious event.

This is a longstanding tradition at Blessed Sacrament Church. Parishioners in costume re-create those moments leading up to the crucifixion. It’s a time honored ritual that brings together Hispanic families from throughout Western Massachusetts.

Brenda Zambrana of Chicopee recalls how meaningful this observance has always been in her native home, Puerto Rico, “It’s very important because it’s part of the family, the culture, our family gives it to us when everybody grew up. God is more important, all your life.”

Iris Rau of Springfield told 22News, “Every year, people remember how Jesus got through to save us.”

With hundreds assembled in the Blessed Sacrament courtyard, they see the re-enactment of Roman brutality and the sealing of the savior’s fate in vivid dramatic terms. The somber walk through the streets of Springfield’s North End neighborhood concluded with a return to the church. Those who take part in this dramatic rendering tell 22News each year that the experience is unforgettable.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.