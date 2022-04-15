Lima Senior student receives scholarship

ADA — Ohio Northern University has announced speakers for 2022 graduation ceremonies to be held at King-Horn Sports Center the weekend of May 14 and 15. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith who received her juris doctor degree in 2010 from the Ohio Northern Pettitt College of Law will speak to law school graduates Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Randall Myers, bachelor of science in public health in 1982, will participate in the Raabe College of Pharmacy ceremony to be held on Sunday, May 15 at 9 a.m.; and James Dicke III will address undergraduate graduates on May 15 at 2 p.m.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO