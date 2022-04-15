Lima Senior student receives scholarship

LIMA — The Crouse Performance Hall once again reverberated with the sounds of the Lima Area Youth Symphony Orchestra. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the Orchestra presented a concert to about 800 area school children. LAYO is made up of 40 area high school students who rehearse...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of Deidra Lizcano will be holding a candlelight vigil in her honor Thursday night. It is taking place at Latins United on 706 S St. Clair St. at 8 p.m. The Perrysburg Township woman was found dead Monday night after being reported missing last...
LIMA — Lima City Schools preschool for three, four, and five year old students will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday April 22 at Freedom, Heritage, Independence, and Unity elementary schools. Full and part time programs are available. Busing may also be arranged. Parents and students can...
Justin A. Bryan, 33, of 1513 Oakland Parkway, Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $150 fine. Thomas Garner III, 56, of 818 E Third St, Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. April...
OTTAWA — Nelson Manufacturing Company hosted a job shadow event for high school students interested in careers in manufacturing. This morning a group of students from Leipsic High School and Millstream Career Center participated in this event. Students learned about the history of the company & the specialty products that Nelson produces for the construction, crane, rigging, heavy-haul, and aerospace industries.
LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership will be offering a financial management program in April and May. Financial management is available in Allen, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The program will give you the opportunity to learn how to fix your credit score, improve personal finances and create a budget that works.
April 12 — Jessica Goodman and Wade Fout, Lima, girl. April 12 — Faith and Jamin Abeyta, Columbus Grove, boy; Julie and David Eickholt, Fort Jennings, girl; Sarah Stevens and Kenton Kerner, Lima, girl; Abbigail and Scott Verhoff, Continental, boy. April 13 — Courtney and Aaron Johnson, Wapakoneta,...
LIMA — Stolly Insurance group was honored as a senior partner for exceptional performance in 2021 by Grange Insurance, which awards a select group of agency partners that have demonstrated excellent customer service and agency performance each year. Stolly Insurance, which has five Ohio locations, was one of 111 agencies to receive the award out of nearly 4,000 independent agencies.
BLUFFTON — Top student-athletes will be recognized at the annual Athletics Awards Forum at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, in Yoder Recital Hall. Bluffton’s top senior male athlete will receive the A.C. Burcky Award, while the top senior female athlete will receive the Kathryn E. Little Award. Dan...
LIMA — A new race event featuring a two-mile obstacle course for individuals or teams will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Allen County fairgrounds. Proceeds will benefit the Allen County K9 team, Allen County Dive Team and Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove Local School District will hold a board meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at 201 W. Cross St., Columbus Grove. Among the items discussed will be personnel changes (one resignation and multiple new hires), reports from the Superintendent, Principals, Apollo, and Maintenance. An executive session will occur prior to adjournment.
ADA — Ohio Northern University has announced speakers for 2022 graduation ceremonies to be held at King-Horn Sports Center the weekend of May 14 and 15. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith who received her juris doctor degree in 2010 from the Ohio Northern Pettitt College of Law will speak to law school graduates Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Randall Myers, bachelor of science in public health in 1982, will participate in the Raabe College of Pharmacy ceremony to be held on Sunday, May 15 at 9 a.m.; and James Dicke III will address undergraduate graduates on May 15 at 2 p.m.
Lima Central Catholic’s Gavin Caprella has been part of a great wrestling family tradition and knows he is embarking on a military tradition that also has family ties. Caprella has signed his letter of intent to wrestle at the Air Force Academy and pursue a degree in aeronautical engneering in hopes of becoming a pilot.
