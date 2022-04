COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s an unwritten certainty: your first, in-person time at the baseball diamond is the most memorable. “First ever baseball game,” Akie Benjamin said. “Watching the game, then the sun just comes out so bright and then my grandma says something to me and I just look over and then I just get hit with a ball and then I just blackout and then I just hear people yelling 911, ambulance, ambulance.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO