FAMU NASCAR racecar replicas available for pre-order

In March 2022, a NASCAR racecar with Florida A&M University on the car ran at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. On Friday, replicas were made available for pre-order.

Lionel Racing, the official diecast of NASCAR, lists the car driven by NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle on their website in a variety of sizes and models.

The smallest version of the car, the 1:64 model, is about the size of a Hot Wheels car and costs about $10. The largest version of the car, the 1:24 model, is about the size of a normal R/C car and costs about $67.

Other versions of the model include more premium features and can cost up to $120.

Once enough people pre-order, the cars go into production and will be available in about six to eight months.

To pre-order one of the diecast racecars, click here.